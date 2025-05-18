Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl called winger Michael Olise the "Bundesliga's player of the season" after another star showing for the league champions in Sunday's 4-0 win at Hoffenheim. The London-born, France representative scored the opener with a superb free kick with 33 minutes gone and set up another for Joshua Kimmich early in the second half. Olise finished the season with 15 assists, more than any other player in the Bundesliga, as Bayern won the league, 13 points ahead of last year's winners Bayer Leverkusen.

Eberl brought Olise to Bavaria from Crystal Palace in pre-season.

Bayern paid a reported 53 million euros ($60 million) to the 2025 FA Cup winners for Olise's services.

The freshly minted Bundesliga rookie of the year was the only Bayern player to play in every one of the club's league games this season.

The sporting director lavished praise on the 23-year-old, saying "he played well with the others, took on more responsibility when Jamal (Musiala) wasn't there, when Harry (Kane) wasn't there.

"Alongside the coach Vincent Kompany, he's our biggest signing," Eberl said, calling Olise "our foundation for the future."

In all competitions, Olise scored 17 goals and laid on 21 assists, while winning two penalties converted by Kane.

Bayern veteran Thomas Mueller, who played his last Bundesliga game for the club on Saturday, said Olise was no one-season wonder.

"It's impressive to see how consistently he does what he does, repeating his performances, especially when you consider it is his first season at a big club," Mueller said.

A silver medal winner with France at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Olise will line up for the senior side in the Nations League semi-final against Spain in June.

