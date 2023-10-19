Al-Hilal star striker Neymar will miss out on the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League match against Mumbai City FC. As per Olympic.com, Neymar sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee during Brazil's FIFA World Cup qualifier game against Uruguay on Tuesday after a tackle by Uruguay's Nicolas de la Cruz and was carried on a stretcher. MRI scans confirmed that the injury was severe, leaving him in need of surgery and rehabilitation. The date of surgery is not decided, it is almost certain that Neymar will miss the match against Mumbai City FC at Mumbai's home ground of DY Patil Stadium on November 7. The match and sighting of Neymar had become a dream for Indian football fans since both teams were drawn in Group D.

Al-Hilal is at the top of Group D with a win and draw, but Mumbai is at the bottom with a loss in both matches.

Neymar departed from French club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal earlier this year.