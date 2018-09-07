 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Neymar Named Brazil's Full-Time Captain

Updated: 07 September 2018 21:00 IST

Neymar had previously served as Brazil's captain at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Neymar Named Brazil
Tite has named PSG star forward Neymar Jr. as his squad's full-time captain. © AFP

Brazilian national football team head coach Tite has named Paris Saint-Germain star forward Neymar Jr. as his squad's full-time captain ahead of Friday night's friendly against the United States in New Jersey. Neymar had previously served as Brazil's captain at the 2016 Rio Olympics but relinquished that responsibility after the squad won the goal medal, reports Efe news. Over the past two years, more than a dozen players have worn the captain's armband, with Thiago Silva, Miranda and Marcelo sharing that duty during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. "It's a great honor to be named captain, and I'll do everything to fulfill that duty and help the team win," Neymar said, adding that he gave up that responsibility two years ago due to the tremendous pressure he was under at the time.

"It's difficult for someone else to know all that I went through, not only during the (Olympic) Games but all these years," he said.

Neymar appeared at a news conference Thursday for the first time since Brazil was eliminated in a 2-1 loss to Belgium in the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals. After the tournament, Neymar said it was difficult to summon the strength to return to action.

"I was the target of a lot of criticism, and I didn't feel well," he said. "When I'm not feeling well, it's better to keep quiet. It's better to do my talking on the field. I decided to accept being captain because I've learned a lot of things and I'll keep learning lots more. This responsibility will be really good for me."

Tite said of Neymar's full-time appointment that "time passes and people grow and mature."

"All the time we've been with Neymar we've faced important situations," the coach said. "He's ready to take this next step."

Brazil will play its first match since the World Cup on Friday against the US in East Rutherford, New Jersey, followed by another friendly against El Salvador on September 11 in Landover, Maryland.

 

 

Comments
Topics : Brazil Neymar Football
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Neymar had previously served as Brazil's captain at the 2016 Rio Olympics
  • Neymar said it was difficult to summon the strength to return to action
  • Brazil will play its first match since the World Cup on Friday
Related Articles
Former Brazil Striker Ronaldo Leaves Ibiza Clinic
Former Brazil Striker Ronaldo Leaves Ibiza Clinic
Former Brazil Striker Ronaldo Hospitalised With Pneumonia In Spain: Report
Former Brazil Striker Ronaldo Hospitalised With Pneumonia In Spain: Report
Neymar Joins Paris Saint-Germain On China Tour
Neymar Joins Paris Saint-Germain On China Tour
Neymar Blames "Brattish" Behaviour On His Inner Child
Neymar Blames "Brattish" Behaviour On His Inner Child
'He's A Champion': Thomas Tuchel Says Neymar Will Bounce Back After World Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.