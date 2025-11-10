Star footballer Neymar got into an altercation with the referee Savio Pereira Sampaio during Santos' loss to Flamengo in their Brazilian Serie A match. The star Brazilian footballer was seen arguing with the referee after he received a yellow card in the 36th minute. Santos eventually lost the match 2-3 and Neymar alleged that he was even threatened by the referee during their war of words on the field. “The referee is very bad. Besides being bad, with all due respect, he's arrogant. That's the word. Every time they go to the locker room they say that the captain is the one who can speak. When we go to speak, he turns his back and runs away,” Neymar was quoted as saying by the newspaper Globo.

Neymar alleged that the referee refused to speak to him at first and then threatened him.

“When I talk to him, he threatens me. It's complicated. I got a yellow card because he threatened me. He said: ‘If you come near me, I'll give you a yellow card.' I said: ‘Can't I talk to you?” he said.

Neymar was not happy with the refereeing and pointed out decisions that he did not agree with.

“In my opinion, it was a foul on Brazão, and it wouldn't have resulted in a corner kick, which led to their goal. The refereeing in Brazil has been making huge mistakes. This needs to be addressed. The referee's arrogance today, whose name I don't even know, was awful,” he said.

The footballer was also not happy with the Santos coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda after he was taken off at the 85th minute. Globo reported that Neymar even shouted at his coach - “Are you going to take me off?"

The defeat meant that Santos' poor run of form continued as they are in the 17th place right now.