Former football player and Inter Miami owner David Beckham shared a welcome message to Lionel Messi who signed for his club on Saturday. Inter Miami took to Twitter to announce the signing of the Argentinian maestro on a free transfer. Beckham spoke of his delight after Messi signed for his club. Beckham shared a post on Instagram which read, "The next chapter of our story starts here. Ten years ago when I started this journey, I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to Miami.. Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in this country and build a legacy in this sport that we love so much."

He further added, "Today that dream came true. I couldn't be prouder that a player of Leo's calibre is joining our club but I'm also delighted to welcome a friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami CF community."

Messi is making his debut in Major League Soccer (MLS) after spending two years with Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint Germain, The Argentinian maestro played two seasons and managed to win the Ligue 1 title twice.

He ended his stay in the French League on a positive note as he was crowned the top assist provider in Ligue 1 for the 2022-2023 season.

Messi ended the season with 16 assists in 32 league games this season. This time he edged past now, his former teammate Kylian Mbappe, who walked away with the award last year.

Messi will arrive at his new club after guiding Argentina to World Cup glory last year in Qatar. He will look to do the same as he joins a team that is currently bottom of the Eastern Conference.

