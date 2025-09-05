Newcastle defender Dan Burn insisted on Friday he feels "no animosity" towards Alexander Isak following the striker's drawn-out move to Premier League rivals Liverpool. Isak effectively went on strike in order to force a move through a move to the English champions, with a British record 125 million pound ($169 million) transfer finally completed on Monday's deadline day of the summer window. Newcastle fans turned on their one-time hero and while Burn was sympathetic towards their feelings, the Magpies centre-half accepts the Sweden striker had to look after himself.

"I've been in football long enough to understand that for a player, the careers are short and they've got things that they want to achieve," Burn said ahead of England's World Cup qualifier with Andorra on Saturday. "So for me, happy that it's over.

"Alex is a mate, so it was tough situation because you wanted him to be around and helping the team, but also understand for him, what he needs to do personally. So I've got nothing but good wishes for Alex.

"No animosity, I think as a Newcastle fan, and you know what Newcastle fans are like, we're very protective of our club, and our city."

He added: "You want players to be there who want to play for Newcastle, and naively you don't want them to think that there's anywhere else to go, apart from playing at Newcastle.

"So I understand why our fans are frustrated. But as I said, I think I've been in the game long enough now to understand what goes on.

"I wish Alex all the best, apart from when we play Liverpool."

