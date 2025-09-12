Newcastle's new forward Yoane Wissa will see a specialist over the knee injury he suffered in DR Congo's World Cup qualifier defeat by Senegal this week. Manager Eddie Howe revealed on Friday that the 29-year-old, a £55 million ($74 million) summer signing from Brentford, would miss Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolves in which he was expected to make his debut. He now faces a race against time to be fit for Thursday's Champions League opener against Barcelona. Asked if Wissa was fit and available for the weekend, Howe said: "Unfortunately not, no, so he won't make this game.

"I saw him for the first time yesterday, he's feeling the effects of the injury he sustained just before he came off, so we're going to have to see how he is."

Howe said he did not know how long Wissa would be sidelined for, adding that he would have "tests and maybe see a specialist".

In another blow for Newcastle, fellow new signing Jacob Ramsey is set to be out of action until after the next international break in October with an ankle problem he suffered in last month's goalless draw against Leeds

"His ankle swelled up at half-time and he had to come off and, unfortunately, I think he'll be missing until the next international break, so that's a big blow."

Newcastle have endured a tough start to the season, taking just two points from their opening three Premier League matches.

