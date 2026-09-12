As Manchester United and Manchester City prepare to renew one of English football's fiercest rivalries this Sunday, September 13, the Manchester derby once again takes centre stage. Dating back to 1881, the rivalry has grown from a battle for local bragging rights into one of the most anticipated fixtures in world football, with two of the game's biggest clubs going head-to-head at Old Trafford. The latest chapter promises another high-octane spectacle, where local pride, bragging rights and three crucial points will all be at stake. Here are five reasons why you cannot miss the Manchester derby this weekend:

The Dawn of a New Managerial Era: Carrick vs. Maresca

The tactical battle lines have been redrawn at Old Trafford. With Enzo Maresca taking charge at Manchester City and Manchester United legend Michael Carrick steering the Red Devils, this derby marks the beginning of an unpredictable new chapter. Maresca brings an established Premier League managerial pedigree, boasting a strong career record of 31 wins and 15 draws in 60 matches in the competition, while relying on a possession-dominant framework. Carrick, on the other hand, has proven his elite credentials with an impressive managerial record of 14 wins in 22 Premier League games. Maresca will be keen to maintain City's momentum, while Carrick faces his ultimate tactical test.

Scheduled in a highly accessible Sunday evening slot, this high-stakes fixture serves as the perfect entry point for casual sports fans looking to experience European football for the first time. Unlike matches that demand gruelling late-night commitments, the Manchester derby occupies a prime-time weekend window at 9 PM, making it easier for first-time viewers to tune in to JioHotstar and Star Sports and experience the spectacle.

A Billion Euro Roster of Global Superstars

Fans are guaranteed to see the very best in world football sharing the same pitch. Manchester City's Erling Haaland arrives in lethal goal-scoring form alongside dynamic playmakers like Rayan Cherki. They go head-to-head against United's creative powerhouse Bruno Fernandes and emerging talents, offering an unmissable, star-studded spectacle of relentless attacking football.

The Shifting Balance of Power

The narrative stakes could not be higher. City continues to operate as an elite, trophy-hunting powerhouse, aiming to prove their dominance remains untouched. Meanwhile, United is determined to lay down a marker and reignite their road to their old glory days. It is a classic confrontation between reigning heavyweights and a side looking to prove a point.

The Quest for Manchester Bragging Rights

Derby days are ultimately defined by pride and passion. While United hold the upper hand in the Premier League overall with 27 wins to City's 21 across 58 meetings, they have struggled to consistently overcome their cross-town rivals in recent seasons. Having secured just four points from their opening three matches, United enters the clash eager to snap City's recent upper hand in the rivalry and alter the trajectory of their campaign. Fuelled by decades of intense rivalry, both squads will step onto the pitch ready to leave everything on the field, as they look to paint the city red or sky blue and secure ultimate bragging rights.

Catch 'The Manchester Derby' between Manchester United and Manchester City in the Premier League, Sunday, September 13, 9 PM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports

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