In what could mark a new beginning for Indian football, the game's national federation AIFF has roped in two overseas-based players -- Ryan Williams and Abneet Bharti -- for the national camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh in Dhaka on November 18. The move reflects a bold shift in approach by the federation, opening the door for Indian-origin players and those willing to give up foreign citizenship to represent the country. The camp begins in Bengaluru on Thursday, with both players expected to join shortly.

If cleared, both players will join the squad in Dhaka for the November 18 qualifier in a development that could open the door for many more such aspirants and signal a new, inclusive phase for Indian football.

Williams, a 31-year-old midfielder born in Perth represented Australia at U-20, U-23 levels and the senior team as a second half substitute during a friendly against South Korea in 2019.

He also represented English clubs Fulham and Portsmouth before joining former Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC in 2023.

Earlier this year, he expressed his desire to give up his Australian passport and take up Indian citizenship and he recently got his Indian passport.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said the idea was first brought up by Indian star Sunil Chhetri during the national camp in Kolkata in May this year.

“Sunil Chhetri gave the first information about Ryan Williams, who wants to play for India by giving up his Australian passport. From then on, the process started," Chaubey told PTI.

The federation then initiated the necessary paperwork with the government support.

Chaubey credited the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, particularly Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, for fast-tracking the process.

“It's a collective effort for expediting Ryan Williams' passport process. Which usually takes lot of time (involving clearances from several Ministries and agencies)," Chaubey said.

On the other hand Bharti, a 27-year-old defender, is an Indian citizen based in Brazil and plays for Academia del Balompié Boliviano (ABB), a first-division club in Bolivia.

Having kickstarted his career with Shastri FC in New Delhi, Bharti joined Geylang International's youth setup in Singapore.

Then he played across Poland, Portugal, Mexico, Argentina, the Czech Republic and Bolivia as he also played for Kerala Blasters in the ISL 2019-20.

"We got to know of him through the Indian embassy in Brazil; we then invited him to join the national camp," Chaubey said.

“For Bharti, AIFF wants to give credit to the Indian embassy in Brazil for informing us. If they got to play for India, it would be a proud moment.

Chaubey said the AIFF now intends to widen its search for talent by identifying Indian passport holders playing professionally abroad.

“We will try to reach out to other regions in the world, especially football-playing nations where Indian passport holders are playing. Through media and other platforms We would like to invite them to contact us, to make stronger National Team," he added.

Having been out of the race of the AFC Asian Cup 2027, India would look to sign off on a high as they would look to rebuild their side under Jameel.

