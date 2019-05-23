 
PSG Chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi Charged With Corruption Over Qatar World Athletics Championships

Updated: 23 May 2019 16:17 IST

Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been under investigation since March for the bidding for the 2017 and the 2019 world championships.

PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi was on Thursday charged with corruption. © AFP

Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi was on Thursday charged with corruption over the bidding process for this year's world athletics championships in Doha, judicial sources said.

Al-Khelaifi, who is also the boss of Qatari television channel BeIn Sports, has been under investigation since March for the bidding for the 2017 and the 2019 world championships.

Highlights
  • PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi charged with corruption
  • Al-Khelaifi charged over bidding process of world athletics championships
  • Al-Khelaifi has been under investigation since March
