An 89th-minute goal from Lionel Messi was too little, too late as Nashville SC beat Inter Miami 2-1 on Saturday to stay alive in their MLS Cup round one playoff series. First-half goals from Sam Surridge and Josh Bauer put Nashville in control at rainy Geodis Park in Tennessee and a Miami side led by Argentine superstar Messi couldn't find a way to respond. Surridge converted a penalty in the ninth minute to put the hosts on top, slotting a low shot to the right of diving Miami goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo.

Nashville were awarded the spot kick after Rios Novo hesitated coming off his line against a charging Surridge.

Bauer put Nashville up 2-0 on the stroke of halftime, sliding in a left-footed shot off a corner floated in by Hany Mukhtar.

Miami opened the second half in determined style, but Luis Suarez's close range shot in the 66th minute was parried by Nashville keeper Joe Willis.

Miami regained control of the ball but Ian Fray's quick attempt from inside the area was blocked.

Messi stepped it up in the waning minutes, his awkwardly angled shot from the right in the 85th minute blocked and a blast from the center of the box saved in the 86th before he found the back of the net in the 89th.

Rodrigo De Paul found Messi at the top right corner of the box and the newly crowned MLS Golden Boot winner wrong-footed his defender and fired a left-footed shot into the top right corner to cut the deficit to one.

Miami had seized control of the series with a 3-1 game one win fueled by a Messi brace, but now they'll have to host a decisive game three.

It's an unwelcome reminder of last year, when Miami went into the playoffs having posted the best record in the regular season and won their opening game against Atlanta United only for Atlanta to win the next two and send them packing.

The winner of the series will play either Columbus or Cincinnati. Cincinnati take a 1-0 series lead into their game two on Sunday.

Philadelphia advance

Philadelphia Union, the Eastern Conference top seeds and winners of the Supporters Shield with the best record in the league, reached the second round with a 3-0 victory over Chicago Fire.

Tai Baribo scored twice with crisp finishes in the eighth and 16th minutes and Bruno Damiani added a third in the 35th.

Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake saved a penalty from Brian Gutierrez in the 32nd and was rarely called on otherwise.

Philadelphia, who beat Chicago in a penalty shoot-out after playing to a 2-2 draw in game one, next face either Charlotte FC or New York City FC.

Charlotte forced a game three against NYCFC with a penalty shoot-out victory at Yankee Stadium.

Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina saved Agustin Ojeda's attempt on New York City's eighth attempt of the shoot-out, diving left to punch the ball away.

Charlotte triumphed in the shoot-out 7-6 after the teams played to a goalless draw, Nathan Byrne credited with the game-winner in the shoot-out with his blast up the middle past NYCFC keeper Matt Freese.

Charlotte, who dropped the opening game 1-0, will host game three on Friday.

