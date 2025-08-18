Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku may require surgery after sustaining a left thigh injury during a preseason friendly, the Italian champions said Monday. The Belgium international was substituted in the 2-1 win over Olympiacos on Thursday. Tests showed Lukaku has a “high-grade” damage to the thigh muscle in his left leg, said Napoli, which added that the striker “has already begun his rehabilitation program and will also undergo a surgical consultation.” Napoli, which didn't give a potential timeframe for Lukaku's absence, begins the defense of its Serie A title against Sassuolo on Saturday.

Belgium will also be keen to know the seriousness of the injury to its all-time record scorer, with World Cup qualifiers scheduled for the team in September, October and November.

