Mumbai City confirmed the departure of Bipin Singh after his contract expires on May 31. In recognition of his immense contribution to the club, Mumbai City will retire his jersey number 29. The winger from Manipur joined the Islanders in 2018 following stints with Shillong Lajong and ATK and went on to become one of the most crucial figures in the club's history. During his time with Mumbai City, Bipin won two Indian Super League Cups and two Indian Super League Shields, playing a pivotal role for the club over the years gone by.

He was a key member of the team's historic 2020-21 campaign, where Mumbai became the first side to win both the ISL Cup and Shield in the same season. His stunning match-winning goal in the final against ATK Mohun Bagan remains one of the most memorable moments in ISL history. Bipin clinched his second ISL Cup in the 2023-24 season, making a decisive impact in the final with a stunning goal, having also been part of the squad that secured the League Shield in 2022-23.

With 158 appearances and 28 goals, Bipin departs as the most capped player in Mumbai City history.

“It's hard to say goodbye, but I leave with nothing but gratitude in my heart. Mumbai City has been my home for seven unforgettable years; this club has given me everything. To the fans, teammates, staff, and everyone who's been part of this journey, thank you for the love and belief. Mumbai City will always be a part of me," Bipin said in a statement.

Kandarp Chandra, CEO Mumbai City, commented, “Bipin's journey with Mumbai City has been truly special. Over the years, he's made a meaningful impact on and off the pitch, delivering key moments and showing unwavering commitment to the club. His connection with our fans and his contributions to our success speak for themselves. As we bid farewell, with immense gratitude and pride, retiring the No. 29 jersey is a small gesture to honour everything he has meant to us and the legacy he leaves behind. He will always have a place in the Mumbai City family.”

"Bipin has been a pillar of our squad through the most historic moments in the club's timeline. He complemented to this and his key goal contributions over the years, with his positive team persona on and off the pitch. We thank him for everything he's done for the club, and wish him and his family the very best in their future, as he moves on to his next chapter," said Sujay Sharma - Director of Football, Mumbai City.

