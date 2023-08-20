The ongoing Durand Cup 2023 has been hit by a massive controversy after Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle and Delhi FC owner Ranjit Bajaj were involved in a heated altercation. Chennaiyin FC defeated Delhi FC 2-1 on August 18 but what dominated headlines was the spat on the sidelines. Coyle and his assistant received yellow cards for the incident while Bajaj was ordered to leave the premises. Following the match, Chennaiyin FC registered a formal complaint with the Durand Cup organising committee and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) claiming that Bajaj made racist comments towards the English coach and his assistant.

However, Bajaj responded to the accusations by claiming that it was Coyle who hurled racist abuses at him. The Delhi FC owner took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his side of the story.

Wow a Englishman coming to my country and telling me and my coach “stay in your place” and calling us “bloody buffoons” is literally the most racist thing you can say to an Indian given our history with them- also giving us gyan on why “We INDIANS” do not move forward in… pic.twitter.com/6DLqg1cAGW — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj) August 19, 2023

"Wow a Englishman coming to my country and telling me and my coach “stay in your place” and calling us “bloody buffoons” is literally the most racist thing you can say to an Indian given our history with them- also giving us gyan on why “We INDIANS” do not move forward in football- then when he knows he screwed up as i complained to ref about his racist behaviour right in front of him, he comes up with a counter complaint to save face.. he and his assistant got a yellow card from the ref for their provocative behaviour, along with me being sent off for reacting to his racist behaviour," he wrote.

Chennaiyin FC reached the Durand Cup quarter-finals after winning all three group stage matches.