Bayern Munich announced club-record financial and membership figures at their annual general meeting on Sunday, when members also celebrated the team's record 15-game winning start to the season. Bayern president Herbert Hainer said the club gained 50,000 new members in the last year, taking its total to 432,500, “more than any other club in the world,” before the club's chief executive, Jan-Christian Dreesen, announced turnover for the 2024-25 financial year had risen to a record 978.3 million euros ($1,133 million), up 2.8% from the previous year.

Dreesen said Bayern's net profit for the year was 27.1 million euros (approx Rs 277 crore).

“Despite turbulent times and a transfer market that has reached new heights, we have once again achieved record revenues and posted solid profits. This demonstrates the extraordinary strength and substance of our club,” Dreesen said. “We are not volatile. FC Bayern is stable.”

Bayern had a relatively quiet offseason for transfers with Luis Díaz' arrival from Liverpool for a reported 67.5 million euros plus bonuses as the biggest expense.

“We don't spend more than we earn,” Dreesen said. “This attitude is part of our philosophy and will continue to guide us in the years to come.”

Also Sunday, members re-elected the 71-year-old Hainer for another term as president. The former Adidas CEO succeeded Uli Hoeneß as president in 2019.

Bayern started the season with 15 wins across all competitions, including the German Supercup, a record start among Europe's big five leagues.

Bayern next face European champions Paris Saint-Germain away in the Champions League on Tuesday.

