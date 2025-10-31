Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming, Super Cup: Mohun Bagan take on East Bengal in a highly-anticipated edition of the Kolkata derby in the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26. This is the final Group A match, with both sides locked on four points heading into the contest. With only one team qualifying to the knockouts from each group, it will be a winner-takes-all affair between the two arch-rivals. East Bengal currently hold top spot by virtue of goal difference. However, Mohun Bagan will enter the game on a high, having defeated East Bengal in the IFA Shield 2025 final not even two weeks ago.

When will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup match take place?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup match will take place on Friday, October 31 (IST).

Where will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup match be held?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup match will be held at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

When will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup match start?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup match?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup match?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

