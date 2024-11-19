Nigeria striker Ademola Lookman and South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams were among five stars shortlisted on Monday for the African Player of the Year award. A Confederation of African Football (CAF) statement listed Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi, Ivory Coast winger Simon Adingra and Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy as the other contenders. Lookman scored a hat-trick for Atalanta in a 3-0 UEFA Europa League final victory over Bayer Leverkusen last season and is favoured to win the award. Surprisingly, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been left out of the nominees, despite enjoying a stellar year again with his club.

Another Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, was voted the 2023 Player of the Year after starring for Napoli. He has since been loaned to Galatasaray.

A ceremony where awards in various categories will be given to the men's and women's stars of Africa will be held in Moroccan city Marrakesh on December 16.

