As the Israel-Gaza conflict continues, UEFA's tribute to Palestinian footballer Suleiman al-Obeid triggered a storm on social media. "Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the 'Palestinian Pele', a post from UEFA read on X, but a big debate was triggered as Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah asked the European football governing body to highlight the reason behind Suleiman's death. It was then that the post went viral on social media, drawing reactions from pundits and fans from all across the globe.

Paying tribute to Suleiman, UEFA called the former national team member "a talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times."

Salah responded: "Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?"

UEFA, however, didn't respond to the Liverpool superstar's question.

A fan ended up asking Grok, X's AI assistant, about the reason behind Suleiman's death. The response was heartbreaking.

"Suleiman al-Obeid, 41, died on Aug 6, 2025, in southern Gaza while awaiting aid. Palestinian Football Association reports he was killed by Israeli forces targeting civilians. No specific IDF comment; Israel generally denies such actions, citing militant threats or warning shots. Sources: France24, Times of Israel," Grok said.

The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) later posted a statement on its Facebook page attributed to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, calling Al-Obeid "proof of the joy that can flourish in the hearts of people despite hardship.

"He gave his talent and dedication to the children of Gaza and gave their dreams a hope to blossom despite the suffering," the statement read.

"His death is a great loss to the world of football and to everyone who recognises the power of sport to unite people."

It isn't the first time Salah has raised his voice for Palestinians. The Liverpool star previously advocated for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza and called for "world leaders to come together to prevent further slaughter of innocent souls".

