Famous YouTuber Speed recently visited Ronaldo Nazario and several videos of the meeting are going viral on social media for various reasons. In one of the viral clips, Speed even made an outrageous claim by calling Lionel Messi a "trash". In the viral clip, Speed gets extremely excited after getting to see Ronaldo Nazario's Ballon d'Or award. After which the Real Madrid legend says the 18-year-old that Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have much more Ballons d'Or than him. To this, Speed replies, "No, Ronaldo has much more, not Messi."

"You love (Cristiano) Ronaldo more than Messi?" asks Nazario.

"I don't like Messi because he (Messi) is short and he's trash. Cristiano Ronaldo is better."

The Brazilian legend laughed and said that he loves them both.

Speed to Ronaldo Nazario: "Messi is short, he's trash. Cristiano Ronaldo is better."



pic.twitter.com/8iQKgiyRRC — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) January 10, 2024

Lionel Messi's world tour with Inter Miami next year added Tokyo as a stop on Friday, with the Major League Soccer club announcing plans to face Japan League champion Vissel Kobe.

The Argentine superstar will lead Inter Miami into the match at 60,000-seat Japan National Stadium on February 7 as part of an MLS pre-season tour that also features matches in Hong Kong and Riyadh.

Advertisement

Vissel Kobe is the former club of iconic Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta, who will attend the match and reunite with long-time Barcelona teammates Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba of Inter Miami.

The players won a UEFA Champions League crown and four La Liga titles while together for the Spanish giants while Iniesta won the World Cup with Busquets, and the European Championship with both Busquets and Alba for Spain.

Inter Miami will launch its 2024 journey with a match at El Salvador on January 19, then travel to Saudi Arabia for matches on January 29 against Al-Hilal and February 1 against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr before playing in Hong Kong on February 4.

(With AFP Inputs)