Lionel Messi reaches India on Saturday morning at 1:30 am - and the country is buzzing like never before! The World Cup-winning captain, the eight-time Ballon d'Or-winning superstar, and the man millions call the greatest of all time kicks off his G.O.A.T Tour of India 2025 tomorrow. From Kolkata to Hyderabad, Mumbai to Delhi, Messi is set to turn India into one giant football festival. Here's your complete guide to his mega tour - packed with star power, surprises, and unforgettable moments.

MESSI'S BIG MOMENT IN THE HISTORY BOOKS

Messi isn't just visiting India... he's making world history here.

Kolkata's Lake Town is unveiling a massive 70-foot statue of Messi - the tallest statue of any footballer ever - and it's going straight into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Eight years ago, Diego Maradona himself unveiled his own statue at the same spot. Now Messi joins the legends' corner.

KOLKATA - DECEMBER 13: THE CITY OF JOY GOES FULL MESSI MODE

Messi arrives late at night, but Kolkata doesn't sleep when the GOAT is in town.

What's happening?

- VIP Meet-and-Greet: 9:30-10:30 AM

- Salt Lake Stadium Show: 11 AM-1 PM

- Statue Unveiling: 11:20 AM

- Shah Rukh Khan Joins In: 11:30 AM

- Celebrity Match & Ceremony: Noon

- Meet with Sourav Ganguly & CM Mamata Banerjee

- Departure for Hyderabad: 2 PM

HYDERABAD - DECEMBER 13: THE 7-A-SIDE SHOWDOWN

Messi lands in Hyderabad for a football-filled evening.

What's lined up?

- Messi arrives: 4 PM

- Taj Falaknuma: 4:30 PM

- 7-A-Side Exhibition Match: 7:15-9:15 PM

- Celebrity Match: 7:50 PM

Messi will also run a football clinic with:

- Rodrigo De Paul

- Luis Suarez

- Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

MUMBAI - DECEMBER 14: THE STAR-STUDDED DAY OUT

Next stop: Mumbai - where cricket meets football, style meets sport.

Big highlights

- Messi arrives: 11:40 AM

- Padel Cup, CCI: 3:30 PM

- Celebrity Football Match: 4 PM

- Wankhede Stadium Event: 4:55 PM onward

Featuring MS Dhoni or Karishma Kapoor

- Charity Fashion Show

- Auction of Messi's 2022 World Cup memorabilia

- Spanish Music Show by Luis Suarez

Oh, and yes - Messi is expected to meet Sachin Tendulkar too.

DELHI - DECEMBER 15: THE GRAND FINALE

Messi ends his India tour in the capital with a day loaded with history.

Final Day Schedule

- Arrival: 10:45 AM

- Meet-and-Greet: 11:35 AM

- Meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi

- Football Clinic at Arun Jaitley Stadium: 3 PM

Expected Guests include:

- Virat Kohli

- MS Dhoni

- Shubman Gill

- Minerva Football Academy players

- Departure: 7 PM

Four cities. Three days.

Football clinics, celebrity matches, record-breaking moments, and some of the biggest names in Indian sport and cinema.

Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour isn't just an event - it's a celebration of sport, passion, and dreams for every young fan in the country.