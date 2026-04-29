Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned a regular morning in Gangtok into a memorable occasion after playing a friendly football match with 17 young footballers at Lok Bhawan during the celebrations marking 50 years of Sikkim's statehood. The light-hearted game quickly caught national attention after the Prime Minister shared photos and videos on social media, writing, "Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning Behind the viral images were talented young footballers representing academies from across Sikkim, each carrying aspirations of making it big in the sport.

The players included Palhoisher Tamang and Bipen Rai from SAI Namchi; Kairav Limboo, Sisek Subba and Anmol Chhetri from Lokendra Football Academy; Yangreep Lepcha and Sukria Manger from the State Sports Girls Academy, Soreng; Mikzel Bhutia, Abiral Gurung and Anish from the State Sports Boys Academy, Gangtok; Ishan Majhi, Aagen Lepcha, Amish Majhi and Adhish Chettri from Namchi Boys Academy; and Prekila Tamang, Gyurme D. Tamang and Dichen Lepcha from the State Sports Academy.

For the young players, the experience was more than just a game. Many described it as a once-in-a-lifetime moment that boosted their confidence and strengthened their passion for football.

Prekila Tamang said playing alongside the Prime Minister was an unforgettable honour and thanked the state government and sports department for making the opportunity possible. Gyurme D. Tamang highlighted the importance of initiatives like Khelo India, saying such programmes provide exposure, motivation and opportunities for young athletes to compete at higher levels.

Sisek Subba said the interaction inspired him greatly, adding that the Prime Minister's friendly nature on the field made the experience even more special. Mikzel Bhutia shared that although he initially felt nervous, PM Modi's warm and approachable attitude quickly made the players comfortable.

Ishan Majhi said the match motivated the youngsters to work harder and dream of representing India at the Olympics in the future. Bipen Rai described the Prime Minister as energetic and encouraging during the game, while Yangreep Lepcha credited government-backed sports initiatives for helping young athletes gain confidence and opportunities at national and international levels.

For these 17 footballers, the match at Lok Bhawan was not just a viral social media moment, but a milestone that added inspiration, confidence and visibility to their sporting journey.

(With inputs from Pankaj Dhungel in Gangtok, Sikkim)

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