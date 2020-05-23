Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Mauricio Pochettino "Happy" That Jose Mourinho Replaced Him At Tottenham Hotspur

Updated: 23 May 2020 09:23 IST

Mauricio Potchettino recalled how he and Jose Mourinho had forged a close relationship during their days as rivals in Spain's La Liga.

Mauricio Pochettino "Happy" That Jose Mourinho Replaced Him At Tottenham Hotspur
Mauricio Pochettino insisted he was "happy" that Jose Mourinho replaced him at Tottenham. © AFP

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino insisted Friday that he was "happy" that Jose Mourinho replaced him as coach at the Premier League club. Jose Mourinho took over in November despite Pochettino having enjoyed a successful five-and-a-half year spell in charge of the London side. "I am so happy that he is at Tottenham, replacing me," admitted Pochettino who is now officially off the payroll at Spurs after his six-month gardening leave ended. That leaves him free to take other jobs without the worry of prospective employers having to pay compensation.

"And of course I am happy as well to leave the club in the way that we left it, with all the facilities that are the best in the world.

"For sure, he is very grateful for the way that we helped to build the club, which is now his club."

Potchettino recalled how he and Jose Mourinho had forged a close relationship during their days as rivals in Spain's La Liga.

"With Jose, we know each other for a long time," he explained.

"When I was the coach of Espanyol, and he was at Real Madrid, we had a very good relationship.

"He's a top coach. And in life, look what happens. I always think I'd replace him.

"He was at Real Madrid. I say, 'Oh, maybe one day I can take your place at Real Madrid', and look at how life works out! He has taken my place at Tottenham. Unbelievable, eh?"

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Espanyol Espanyol Real Madrid Real Madrid Jose Mourinho Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pochettino "happy" that Jose Mourinho replaced him at Tottenham
  • Mourinho took over in November despite Pochettino's successful stint
  • Pochettino is now officially off the payroll at Spurs
Related Articles
Jose Mourinho Rides A Cycle During Training, Sparks Meme Fest On Twitter
Jose Mourinho Rides A Cycle During Training, Sparks Meme Fest On Twitter
Coronavirus: Tottenham Hotspur Manager Jose Mourinho "Desperate" For Premier League Return
Coronavirus: Tottenham Hotspur Manager Jose Mourinho "Desperate" For Premier League Return
Coronavirus: Jose Mourinho Admits He Was In The Wrong Over Training Session
Coronavirus: Jose Mourinho Admits He Was In The Wrong Over Training Session
Watch: Jose Mourinho Joins Community Service, Delivers Essentials To Quarantined Elderly Amid Coronavirus Crisis
Watch: Jose Mourinho Joins Community Service, Delivers Essentials To Quarantined Elderly Amid Coronavirus Crisis
Jose Mourinho Plants Seed Of Doubt Over Injured Harry Kanes Euro 2020 Hopes
Jose Mourinho Plants Seed Of Doubt Over Injured Harry Kane's Euro 2020 Hopes
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.