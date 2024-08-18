Mason Greenwood scored twice on his Marseille debut in a 5-1 rout of Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday, while Lille made a winning start despite a frightening head injury sustained by Angel Gomes. Former Manchester United forward Greenwood struck inside three minutes and added another goal from the penalty spot on the half-hour after Luis Henrique had doubled the lead for Marseille. Luis Henrique netted again after Mahdi Camara's crunching effort pulled it back to 3-1 before half-time, with Greenwood also involved in both of the Brazilian's goals.

Greenwood won a second penalty after going down under a challenge from Jordan Amavi, but it was another of Marseille's new signings Elye Wahi who tucked it away to a cap a strong display from Roberto De Zerbi's new-look side.

The 22-year-old Greenwood arrived last month from Old Trafford, where his career began in promising fashion before he was suspended in January 2022 following allegations of attempted rape and sexual assault.

Prosecutors dropped charges in February 2023 and he went on to spend last season in Spain at Getafe. But still, Marseille fans, including the city's left-wing mayor Benoit Payan, have condemned the signing of Greenwood.

He was one of five new faces in the Marseille line-up, joining Argentine goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, Canada defender Derek Cornelius, Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Wahi who was signed from Lens on Tuesday.

Rulli, an unused member of Argentina's triumphant 2022 World Cup and this summer's Copa America squads, also had a debut to remember, saving an early spot-kick from Romain Del Castillo following his move from Ajax last weekend.

Former Brighton boss De Zerbi took over Marseille in June after a chaotic past season at the Velodrome, promising sweeping changes after a campaign in which the club got through three coaches and failed to qualify for Europe.

"I'm very happy with everything. I'm very pleased with the result and the attitude of the team," said De Zerbi.

"I don't know if we're really good and I don't know where we'll come, but people must be sure that this is a group of hard-working players, which is important."

Brest's third-place finish last term was easily the best in club history, but a number of key players have since left with others missing through injury or suspension, and it was a worrying start for the Champions League newcomers.

"We're certainly going to have to rethink things if we want to get a good result at Lens," said Brest coach Eric Roy.

"You can go down heavily as we did today... what's important is to know a bit about this team's ability to react."

'Very, very scared'

Lille regrouped after Gomes was knocked unconscious by a clash of heads, beating Reims 2-0 following a lengthy stoppage while the stricken midfielder received treatment.

The 23-year-old Gomes, a United academy graduate like Greenwood, was left motionless lying on his back after a collision with Reims midfielder Amadou Kone, who was sent off as a result of the challenge.

Players from both sides immediately called for the medical staff before the ex-England Under-21 international was eventually stretchered off and taken to hospital.

"The latest news is rather reassuring, but it's better to be careful," said Lille coach Bruno Genesio.

He admitted to feeling "very, very scared" and criticised Kone's conduct.

"There are things we shouldn't see on a pitch. There are fouls you can excuse. This one for me is not one," said Genesio.

Bafode Diakite put Lille ahead towards the end of 34 minutes of added time in the first half and Jonathan David sealed victory late on for a team that will face Slavia Prague in the Champions League play-offs.

Monaco, last season's runners-up, beat promoted Saint-Etienne 1-0 courtesy of a Takumi Minamino goal.

Paris Saint-Germain began their title defence with a 4-1 win at Le Havre on Friday in their first game since the departure of talisman Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)