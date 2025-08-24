Borussia Dortmund have reiterated a ban on agents and family members from the dressing room area after a reported confrontation between Jobe Bellingham's parents and the club's sporting director on Saturday. Bild and Sky Germany reported on Sunday that Mark Bellingham, who is also Jobe and brother Jude's agent, waited in the player tunnel after the match. Sky Germany reported the elder Bellingham had a "lengthy and emotional discussion" with Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl after Jobe was subbed off at half-time in Saturday's 3-3 draw at St Pauli.

Dortmund were 3-1 up with five minutes remaining but collapsed, after being reduced to 10 men following Filippo Mane's dismissal, and conceded two late goals in the season opener.

Speaking with German tabloid Bild, Kehl did not specifically reference the confrontation but said such incidents "won't happen again".

"We are all disappointed with yesterday's result. And yet, the active area is and remains reserved for players, coaches and management, not families and advisors," he said.

"That won't happen again. We have clearly informed everyone involved of this."

Jobe, brother of former Dortmund and current Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude, joined the German side in the summer from Sunderland and was making his Bundesliga debut.

Jude Bellingham joined Dortmund from boyhood club Birmingham in 2020 aged 17 and moved to Real Madrid for a fee north of 100 million euros (USD 117 million) in 2023.

