Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has rolled back the years with a strict and disciplined fitness programme. Reports in Germany suggest that the 39-year-old has gone the extra mile in a bid to prove his worth to the club. He visits a physiotherapist every single day, works out in the gym before each training session, and even adds an extra 30 minutes of strength exercises twice a week after team practice. This relentless commitment has ensured that Neuer does not lag behind his 22-year-old rival Jonas Urbig, Bayern's No. 2 goalkeeper, in terms of physical sharpness.

Club insiders suggest that Urbig's arrival has provided Neuer with fresh motivation. The veteran thrives on competition, and the presence of a young challenger has reignited his drive to maintain elite standards. Though the sweeper-keeper is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract, his form and fitness could persuade the bosses at the club to tie the Germany icon to a new deal.

Neuer's fitness regime has translated into outstanding performances on the pitch. In the 2025/26 season, he has already played 14 matches across competitions, recording 6 clean sheets. Thanks to Neuer's superlative performances between the sticks, the club hasn't suffered a single defeat this season yet. In fact, Bayern's only draw this season came against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga over the weekend.

Is German National Team Return Possible?

Manuel Neuer retired from international football after Euro 2024, but circumstances may force a rethink. Germany faces a goalkeeping crisis, with Marc-André ter Stegen struggling for minutes at Barcelona, while Oliver Baumann lacks big-tournament experience. Reports indicate that Germany's sporting director Rudi Voller has contacted Neuer about a possible comeback, but a lot more needs to happen before the 2014 World Cup-winner considers a U-turn.

Former Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann has also stated that it is "very likely" Neuer could return if Ter Stegen's situation does not improve. With the 2026 World Cup looming, Germany may need the stability and leadership of their most decorated goalkeeper.

Manuel Neuer is widely considered a player who reshaped football with his goalkeeping style. By embracing a rigorous fitness regime, he has matched the energy of a 22-year-old competitor and delivered top-level performances for Bayern Munich.

But what remains unanswered is if he still has the depth within himself to offer more.