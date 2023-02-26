Manchester United will take on Newcastle in the final of the League Cup on Sunday. Erik ten Hag has urged his players to create a legacy at Manchester United as the Dutch manager prepares to step out at Wembley for the first time in Sunday's League Cup final. United are aiming to end a six-year wait for silverware against Newcastle, who are into the League Cup final for the first time in 47 years. Ten Hag's men remain in the hunt for four trophies in his first season in charge. The Red Devils saw off Barcelona in a blockbuster tie to reach the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday, face West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round and sit third in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Arsenal

When will the Manchester United vs Newcastle, EFL Cup final be played?

The Manchester United vs Newcastle, EFL Cup final will be played on Sunday, February 26.

Where will the Manchester United vs Newcastle, EFL Cup final be played?

The Manchester United vs Newcastle, EFL Cup final will be played at Wembley Stadium, London.

What time will the Manchester United vs Newcastle, EFL Cup final start?

The Manchester United vs Newcastle, EFL Cup final will start at 10 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Newcastle, EFL Cup final?

The Manchester United vs Newcastle, EFL Cup final will not be broadcast live on television in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Newcastle, EFL Cup final?

The Manchester United vs Newcastle, EFL Cup final will be streamed live on FanCode app and website in India.

