Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming, Premier League: Manchester United host Manchester City in their Premier League 2025-26 match on Saturday. Manchester United have turned to former player Michael Carrick to salvage their imploding season. Carrick was hired earlier this week as head coach until the end of the season after Ruben Amorim was fired at the start of the year. The former England midfielder won five Premier League titles and the Champions League during a trophy-laden playing career at Old Trafford. He was also an assistant coach at United and had an unbeaten three-game spell as interim when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired in 2021.

On this occasion, Carrick was selected ahead of Solskjaer, who was also interviewed for the role.

"I know what it takes to succeed here; my focus is now on helping the players to reach the standards that we expect at this incredible club, which we know that this group is more than capable of producing," he said.

By appointing Carrick in a temporary role, United are giving themselves time to find a long-term replacement for Amorim, who became the sixth permanent manager or coach to be discarded by the storied club after more than a decade of decline since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

