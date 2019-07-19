 
Watch: Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Plays Cricket At WACA

Updated: 19 July 2019 15:56 IST

Manchester United who finished sixth in the Premier League last season have bolstered both attack and defence with the signing of two young talents Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer couldn't stop himself from trying his hand at cricket. © Twitter

English Premier League club Manchester United have started their pre-season tour on a high with two wins in two matches at the Optus Stadium, Perth. Next destination of their pre-season tour is Singapore but before leaving Australia, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer couldn't stop himself from trying his hand at cricket at one of the most iconic cricket stadiums in the world Western Australia Cricket Association Ground (WACA), Perth.

Manchester United posted a video on their Twitter handle in which their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seen with a cricket bat in hand. 

Unfortunately for the Manchester United boss, things didn't go as planned as he hit a full toss straight into the hands of a fielder. 

"We couldn't leave the WACA without playing cricket! Any tips for the boss, @EnglandCricket?," they captioned the video. Manchester United also tagged England Cricket in the caption and asked for tips for their manager. 

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku are the two players who are being heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford. Pogba, however, starred in his team's win against Leeds whereas Lukaku has not featured in any of the pre-season fixtures so far due to injury.

After playing Inter Milan at Singapore's National Stadium on July 20, the Manchester United will head to Shanghai where they will take on London-club Tottenham Hotspur at the Hongkou Stadium on July 25. United will play their last game of the tour against AC Milan at Principality Stadium, Cardiff on August 3.

Comments
Highlights
  • Manchester United have started pre-season tour on a high with two wins
  • Next destination of Manchester United's pre-season tour is Singapore
  • United will play their last game of the tour against AC Milan on August 3
