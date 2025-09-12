Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana joined Turkish club Trabzonspor on a season-long loan on Thursday.

Onana was left out of United's first three Premier League games of the season and was pushed further down the pecking order by the transfer deadline day arrival of Senne Lammens.

The 29-year-old Onana endured a troubled time following his move from Inter Milan in 2023 — making a slew of high-profile errors in his two full seasons.

United coach Ruben Amorim decided a change was needed this term — selecting Altay Bayindir ahead of the Cameroon international at the start of the season, with Lammens expected to take over as first choice.

Onana made 102 appearances for United and helped the team win the FA Cup in 2024.

The Turkish transfer window closes on Friday.