Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy Remanded In Custody On Rape Charges
A British court on Thursday remanded Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy in custody after he was charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
Benjamin Mendy appeared at Chester Magistrates' Court in north west England.© AFP
The 27-year-old appeared at Chester Magistrates' Court in north west England to face charges relating to claims brought by three complainants that are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.
More to follow...
