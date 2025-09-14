Manchester City vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming, Premier League: Manchester United face off against Manchester City in the first Manchester derby of the Premier League season. Both teams have been in indifferent form at the start of the Premier League season, with United on 4 points from three matches and City on 3 points from as many games. Ruben Amorim's United side finally tasted victory in their previous Premier League clash, against Burnley, but Pep Guardiola's City have lost back-to-back games to Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton. As a result, this Manchester derby allows both teams a chance to secure a vital victory and kickstart their rebuild.

When will the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match take place?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match will take place on Sunday, September 15 (IST).

Where will the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match be held?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be held at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

What time will the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match start?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar match.

