Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Updates, Premier League: Manchester City are 2-0 against Liverpool in the first half of their Premier League 2025-26 clash. Erling Haaland scored after missing a penalty while Nico Gonzalez doubled the lead for Manchester City. City enter the game one point ahead of Liverpool, and can close the gap to league leaders Arsenal to five points with a victory. Pep Guardiola's side have slowly hit their stride, with star forward Erling Haaland leading them to four wins in their last five Premier League games. On the other hand, Arne Slot's Reds are aiming to get their campaign back on track and register their second successive league win, having lost four in a row before that. Attention will be on the likes of Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz to rediscover their form. (MATCH CENTRE)

Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League LIVE Updates, straight from Etihad Stadium, Manchester:

Nov 09, 2025 22:54 (IST)
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: End of first half

Half-time at the Etihad Stadium and Manchester City lead 2-0. Erling Haaland and Nico Gonzalez on the scoresheet and this has been all City.

Nov 09, 2025 22:51 (IST)
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: City lead 2-0

Nico Gonzalez scores and City lead 2-0. A long-range shot took a massive deflection and the Liverpool goalkeeper had no chance. The ball crashed into the net and Liverpool are in deep trouble at the moment.

Nov 09, 2025 22:48 (IST)
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Big miss

A big miss for Manchester City. Cherki did all the hard work by dribbling past two defenders but his final shot was just not up to the mark as it was collected easily by the Liverpool goalkeeper.

Nov 09, 2025 22:41 (IST)
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Goal disallowed

Virgil Van Djik found the back of the net after a brilliant corner from Salah. However, the goal will not stand! The referee ruled that Andy Robertson was in an offside position and Arne Slot is not happy at all.

Nov 09, 2025 22:37 (IST)
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Yellow card

Yellow card for Alexis Mac Allister. First Liverpool player to receive a booking in this match.

Nov 09, 2025 22:32 (IST)
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Haaland scores

Erling Haaland scores and Manchester City have taken the lead. A looping cross from Nunes and Haaland was in the perfect place to head the ball into the goal. A slight deflection from Konate but it was all Haaland who came up with the perfect header.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool

Nov 09, 2025 22:28 (IST)
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: What a save

Mamardashvili vs Doku has been the key battle in this game till now. The Manchester City attacker once again found himself in a brilliant place but his powerful shot was saved expertly by the Liverpool goalkeeper. Score remains 0-0 in the first half.

Nov 09, 2025 22:23 (IST)
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Injury trouble

Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly looks in a spot of bother and looks like it can be a bit of a problem. He got injured during a tussle with Salah and it looks like he will be able to continue.

Nov 09, 2025 22:19 (IST)
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: City all the way

Even though Haaland did miss the penalty, it has all Manchester City in this game. With an exception of couple of chances, City have dominated proceedings and this can turn out to be a problem for Liverpool.

Nov 09, 2025 22:14 (IST)
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Mamardashvili saves it!

Mamardashvili has saved it! What a big save from the Liverpool goalkeeper. It was his tackle on Doku that resulted in the penalty and this save from Haaland's shot will give him a huge confidence.

Nov 09, 2025 22:13 (IST)
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Penalty for Manchester City

Penalty! Manchester City receive a controversial penalty and it is a huge moment!

Nov 09, 2025 22:10 (IST)
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Salah magic

Liverpool finally came up with a good chance and who else but Mohamed Salah. A stunning run down the left side by the Egyptian international and it took a last moment tackle to stop his stunning run.

Nov 09, 2025 22:07 (IST)
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Good start for City

Manchester City have started the game well with fluid passing down the flanks. Doku has been particularly impressive with his fast passing and dribbling that has bothered the Liverpool defenders quite a bit.

Nov 09, 2025 22:02 (IST)
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: We are underway

The match begins and a great early run from Jeremy Doku. The Liverpool players were caught napping as Doku made a darting run. But nothing came from it.

Nov 09, 2025 22:00 (IST)
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Minutes away from start

We are minutes away from the start of the match. A crucial game in the title race and a big occasion for Manchester City's Pep Guardiola who completes 1000 games as a coach.

Nov 09, 2025 21:56 (IST)
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Chasing Arsenal

It is a big opportunity for Liverpool and City to boost their spot in the title race with Arsenal dropping points against Sunderland. The second spot is up for grabs and this can be a pivotal game in the race going forward.

Nov 09, 2025 21:43 (IST)
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: No Rodri in City XI

Rodri has not been included in Manchester City's squad for the Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday. The midfielder has recently recovered from a hamstring injury and was left out of Wednesday's Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund as a precaution, City manager Pep Guardiola said. He will not be risked against defending champion Liverpool in a potentially crucial game for both teams.

Nov 09, 2025 21:41 (IST)
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Manchester City playing XI

Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Nico, Bernardo Silva, Foden; Cherki, Haaland, Doku

Nov 09, 2025 21:39 (IST)
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: No isak for Liverpool

Liverpool playing XI - Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Wirtz, Ekitike, Salah

Nov 09, 2025 21:36 (IST)
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool. A huge game with the winner guaranteed to claim the second spot in the Premier League points table.

