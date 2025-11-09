Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Updates, Premier League: Manchester City are 2-0 against Liverpool in the first half of their Premier League 2025-26 clash. Erling Haaland scored after missing a penalty while Nico Gonzalez doubled the lead for Manchester City. City enter the game one point ahead of Liverpool, and can close the gap to league leaders Arsenal to five points with a victory. Pep Guardiola's side have slowly hit their stride, with star forward Erling Haaland leading them to four wins in their last five Premier League games. On the other hand, Arne Slot's Reds are aiming to get their campaign back on track and register their second successive league win, having lost four in a row before that. Attention will be on the likes of Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz to rediscover their form. (MATCH CENTRE)

Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League LIVE Updates, straight from Etihad Stadium, Manchester: