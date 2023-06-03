Story ProgressBack to home
Manchester City Beat Manchester United 2-1 To Clinch 7th FA Cup Title
Ilkay Gundogan scored twice as Manchester City beat Manchester United to clinch the FA Cup tite.
Manchester City beat Manchester United to lift FA Cup trophy© AFP
Ilkay Gundogan scored twice as Manchester City pulled off a 2-1 win over Manchester United to clinch the FA Cup title. Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot for United.
