Ruud van Nistelrooy has left Leicester nearly 10 weeks after they were relegated from the Premier League, the club announced on Friday. Leicester said in a statement they had "mutually agreed" with the Dutchman that his contract would be terminated with immediate effect. Van Nistelrooy, 48, joined the struggling Foxes in late November after a brief spell as Manchester United's caretaker boss. But he was unable to stop their slide and they returned to the second-tier Championship after just one season back in the top division.

"Ruud has overseen a challenging period for the club," Leicester said.

"From his appointment in November 2024, he approached the role with professionalism, integrity and a clear commitment to our aims, including through the integration of several promising players from the club's academy into our first-team environment.

"Ruud moves on with the respect and thanks of everyone at the football club for his dedication and hard work, and with our very best wishes for the future."

Former PSV Eindhoven boss Van Nistelrooy called for talks with the club's hierarchy after relegation was confirmed but was left waiting for a number of weeks.

"I would like to personally thank the Leicester City players, coaches, academy and all the staff I have worked with for their professionalism and dedication during my time at the club," he said.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker won four points in his opening two games after replacing Steve Cooper but a run of 15 defeats from their next 16 matches sealed their fate.

Within that run, they lost nine successive home games without scoring, a new top-flight record.

The Foxes went down to the Championship along with Ipswich and Southampton, both of whom were promoted alongside Leicester in 2023/24.

The club stunned the football world when they won the Premier League title against seemingly insurmountable odds under former manager Claudio Ranieri in 2016.

They were relegated from the top division in 2023 after a nine-year stay before their brief return last season.

Leicester begin their Championship season with the visit of Sheffield Wednesday on August 10.

The club are facing a potential points penalty after being charged over alleged breaches of financial rules.

