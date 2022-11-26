Top Premier League side Manchester United's first team players, goalkeeper David De Gea, winger Anthony Elanga and midfielder Donny van de Beek will visit India on December 1 to kick-start activities related to the third edition of the club's grassroots level initiative. 'United We Play' is an initiative conceptualised by Apollo Tyres to support young footballers in India. It will be first ever visit to India for any footballer from the current Manchester United first team members. They will be in Goa to kickstart activities for the third season of the programme.

The second season of 'United We Play' concluded earlier this year, wherein more than 5000 budding footballers from across the country took part, according to a press release.

In the grand finale in Chennai, four short-listed players were chosen for once in a lifetime opportunity to visit Old Trafford and participate in activities like a match-day experience and training session with Manchester United Soccer School coaches.

Winners also get the chance to pick the brains of some of United's greatest players during a meet and greet with club legends.

