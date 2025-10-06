In a landmark first visit, football icon Michael Owen has arrived in India, radiating the energy and excitement of the Premier League as part of its India initiative. Owen's presence connects a new generation of fans, inspires young footballers, and spotlights India's growing influence in world football.

Premier League Spirit Hits Indian Shores

Owen's visit has been welcomed with fervor. From bustling airports to fan-filled events, Owen shared his joy in experiencing everything India has to offer-the heat, the cuisine, and most of all, the passionate football supporters flocking to meet a legend. "This trip lets me actually enjoy all the things that make India vibrant, not just stadiums and hotels," he reflected.

A Nation United by Football

Owen's journey recognizes India's deep love for football. He noted the unique excitement among Indian fans, fueled by global debates like Messi vs Ronaldo and club rivalries such as Liverpool vs Manchester United. "The Messi-Ronaldo question is always a hot topic and always a 50-50," Owen observed, highlighting how Indian fans mirror football passion the world over.

Football Ambassador in a New Role

As the face of the Premier League's India expansion, Owen has been engaging fans and youth players while parading the Premier League trophy. "It is an ambassadorial role in many ways," he admitted, though connecting with so many supporters and sharing experiences has been the true highlight of his visit.

Icons Collide: Owen Meets Sanju Samson

Owen's interaction with Indian cricket star Sanju Samson showcased the camaraderie among sporting legends. Swapping stories about professional journeys and family fandom, Owen noted, "Sanju's father was a big Michael Owen fan and a big Liverpool fan, so he told his son to support Liverpool".

The Early Days: Owen's Cricketing Roots

Owen fondly shared memories of his cricket-playing youth, describing himself as an opening batsman and bowler-always in the action, just like on the football field.

Premier League Debates and Surprises

Reflecting on the current Premier League season, Owen praised Burnley, Sunderland, and Leeds United for their spirited performances, and lauded Erling Haaland and Bournemouth's Semenyo for their outstanding form. Arsenal, according to Owen, displays the season's "perfect balance," while Liverpool remains determined as reigning champions.

The Manchester United Challenge: Finding Perfect Balance

Owen offered a candid perspective on Manchester United's long-standing efforts to regain dominance and achieve team balance. He noted that United's post-Ferguson era has brought frequent managerial changes, boardroom shifts, and billions spent, all in search of the elusive formula for success. Owen emphasized that achieving perfect team balance in football isn't about a single fix-whether tactics, players, or management. "If it was so easy, one team would dominate forever," Owen explained. Manchester United's journey illustrates how attaining true balance is a complex, multi-year process driven by seamless teamwork behind the scenes, effective leadership, strategic decisions, and a resilient club culture. Owen remains optimistic: "They will come back. It might take three more years, five more, ten maybe. But it's not a magic wand, it's a mix of many things that needs to go right for lasting success".

Today's Centre Forwards: Evolution by Example

When asked if any current player resembles his youthful style, Owen pointed out the changing nature of the forward's role. "Managers today could have used me as an inverted wide man, like Mo Salah or Cody Gakpo," he remarked, underscoring shifts in strategy and talent requirements over the years.

Advice for India's Emerging Footballers

Above all, Owen encouraged aspiring Indian footballers to let football "take over your life." Success, he insisted, is built from deep love, relentless practice, and instinctive understanding of the game. "Make football your best friend-the more you love it, the faster you'll improve," Owen counselled, imparting inspiration and hope to the next generation.

A New Era for Indian Football

Michael Owen's historic visit represents a new era of collaboration, excitement, and hope for Indian football-a moment when the Premier League's legacy meets the dreams of millions, and where the perfect balance between passion and progress fuels the future of the game.