India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on Sunday expressed deep sadness over Jamshedpur FC's decision to discontinue operations, adding that the development is a ‘major loss' for Indian football and appealed to the Tata Group to reflect on the move. The Tata Group-owned franchise recently announced that it would withdraw from the Indian Super League (ISL) following the conclusion of their ongoing Durand Cup campaign. With its decision to not continue in the ISL, the Tata Group's footprint in Indian Football is now reduced to running the Jamshedpur-based Tata Football Academy.

"Some clubs represent far more than football. They stand for stability, belief, and long term commitment to the game's growth. The decision for @jamshedpurfc to discontinue first-team operations is a major loss, not just for the club but for Indian football as a whole," Gurpreet wrote in a post on his Instagram account on Sunday.

During their nine-season stint in the ISL, Jamshedpur FC clinched the League Winners' Shield once, lifting the trophy in the 2021/22 under head coach Owen Coyle. Barring that standout title run, the club managed to reach the ISL playoffs just one other time, achieving the feat under Khalid Jamil in 2024/25.

Gurpreet plays for Bengaluru FC in the ISL and further said, "Through TFA and Jamshedpur FC, the Tata Group has built a legacy of trust, investment, and development that cannot be easily replaced. Players and staff will hopefully move on, but such foundations take decades to build.

"These decisions are never easy and are often driven by business realities, but I hope there is still space for reflection. Indian football needs institutions that continue to believe in its future. Let's hope this isn't the final chapter," he added.

Previously, star Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri called their decision to withdraw from the Indian Super League ahead of the 2026/27 season as a ‘punch to the gut'. “It takes a lot to be a stakeholder in Indian football. It has been like that for some time now. But when everything around looks like it will crumble, you bank on family to hold on to each other.

“And more often than not, it is the elders in the house that you turn to, for assurance. All of you at the TATA Group, through TFA first, and then @JamshedpurFC, have been one of our pillars. To know that Jamshedpur has folded first team operations is a punch to the gut,” said Chhetri.

--IANS

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(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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