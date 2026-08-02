Thomas Muller scored on a penalty kick late in the second half as the Vancouver Whitecaps battled back for a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC on Saturday night. The Whitecaps (10-3-4) and LAFC (10-5-4) remain tied in the Western Conference with 34 points apiece. The Whitecaps controlled most of the opening half, but Son Heung-min's goal gave LAFC the lead at halftime. Muller's goal came in the 76th minute after he was hauled down in the box by defender Yevhen Cheberko. Muller calmly struck the ball into an open side of the net.

Thomas Muller is DEADLY from the spot.



The German equalizes for @WhitecapsFC with 15 minutes left to play...GAME ON. pic.twitter.com/cg1xocup1y — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 2, 2026

Son spun and sent a shot into the short side of the net past the outstretched fingers of goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka to open the scoring. Son celebrated with a large Korean contingent in the crowd.

A crowd of 40,086 watched the Whitecaps play their first game at BC Place Stadium since April 25th. The Whitecaps were forced on the road while the stadium hosted seven FIFA World Cup matches.

Los Angeles: Hosts San Diego on Aug. 15.

Whitecaps: Play at Seattle on Aug. 16.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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