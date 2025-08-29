Condemned to relegation two months ago before being handed a reprieve on appeal, Lyon have emerged from the most turbulent period in their modern history with some cause for optimism after enjoying a strong start to the season in France. Paulo Fonseca's team host Marseille on Sunday in what has become one of Ligue 1's most explosive fixtures, and they do so fresh from winning their first two matches of the campaign. Such a scenario seemed unlikely in late June when the seven-time French champions, riddled with huge debts, were demoted to Ligue 2 due to their financial situation.

But that decision was overturned on appeal, while the club's owner John Textor stepped aside, clearing the path for Lyon to build again.

The need to sell players and reduce the wage bill has inevitably weakened Lyon's squad, with thrilling talent Rayan Cherki joining Manchester City for 36.5 million euros (USD 41m).

Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri left for Leeds United while emblematic striker and captain Alexandre Lacazette departed for Saudi Arabia after his contract expired.

The new signings are not of the same profile, with young midfielder Tyler Morton the headline arrival from Liverpool, where he was out of the first-team picture.

But the 22-year-old has impressed in Lyon's wins over Lens and Metz, while Czech duo Pavel Sulc and Adam Karabec have made an early impact and Slovakia's Dominik Greif is set to be the new first-choice goalkeeper.

Lyon's strong start is made all the more remarkable by the fact coach Fonseca is suspended from the touchline until the end of November following a confrontation with a referee in March.

"We had a difficult summer but we have all stuck together and now we are being rewarded," said skipper Corentin Tolisso.

Lyon still have a strong team, perhaps strong enough to improve on last season when they finished sixth and reached the Europa League quarter-finals.

But Lyon came into the final week before the transfer window closes on Monday unsure whether more players might depart, most notably striker Georges Mikautadze and young winger Malick Fofana.

The latter is Lyon's biggest asset and selling him would make a dent into the club's debts -- but would also further weaken Fonseca's team.

"It would be good if he stayed. We need him. He is such a talented player and he can still get better," added Tolisso.

Keeping the Belgian, who is under contract until 2028, would be a huge boost for Lyon and Fonseca -- so would a third win in as many outings this season when they face Marseille.

Player to watch: Olivier Giroud

The veteran has enjoyed a remarkable return to his home country since signing for Lille. France's all-time record goal-scorer netted on his competitive debut in a 3-3 draw at Brest and got the stoppage-time winner against Monaco last Sunday to make it two goals in two outings.

The former Arsenal, AC Milan and Chelsea forward, who spent last year at Los Angeles FC, turns 39 next month and so bucks the trend in a league with a reputation mainly for developing young talent.

Back in France 13 years after winning the title with Montpellier, Giroud is now in the twilight of his career. However, he is hoping to score the goals which will ensure Lille can compete towards the top of the French table, and the early signs are encouraging.

Key stats

3 - Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to make it three straight clean sheets at the start of a Ligue 1 season for the first time in 10 years

16 - Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche has scored or created 16 goals in Ligue 1 since the start of last season. He received his first call-up to the France squad this week

40 - As in 40 million euros, the amount Lyon expect to receive for Fofana if he is sold before Monday's transfer deadline

