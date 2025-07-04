Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota died at the age of 28 in a tragic car accident in Spain on Thursday. Jota's brother Andre Silva, who was also a professional footballer, with Portuguese second-tier club Penafiel, also died in the accident, which took place in the Spanish province of Zamora. The accident took place just 10 days after Jota got married. Have a look at the memorable moment of his life -

Diogo Jota tied the knot with his longtime partner Rute Cardoso on June 22 in Porto.

Later, he shared a post on social media with pictures and also the date of his wedding.

"June 22, 2025. Yes to forever," Diogo captioned the post.

The 28-year-old Portuguese forward shared three children with Cardoso.