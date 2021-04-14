Liverpool face the daunting task of overturning a 1-3 deficit when they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday (local time). A brace from Vinicius Junior and a goal from Marco Asensio put Real Madrid in the drivers' seat in the first leg at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, although Mohamed Salah managed to grab an away goal for Jurgen Klopp's side. Liverpool bounced back with a win in the weekend, beating Aston Villa 2-1 in the Premier League. However, Real Madrid are also in red hot form, having edged rivals Barcelona in a thrilling El Classico to stay hot on the heels of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid last won the Champions League by beating Liverpool in the final of the 2018 edition, and will be looking to go past them this year as they look to bring the trophy back home, having not made it to the semi-finals in the last two seasons.

When will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match take place?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match will take place on April 15, Thursday (IST).

What time will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match will be played at the Anfield stadium, Liverpool.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match will be broadcast live on Sony Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match will be available on SonyLIV.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)