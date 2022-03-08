After registering a 0-2 away win against Inter Milan in the first leg of the Round of 16 fixture, Liverpoolwill look to consolidate and register another win in the second leg as well which is scheduled to be played at Anfield on March 9. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be the key players for Liverpool. Inter Milan, on the other hand, will have to pull up their socks if they need to pull off an upset at fortress Anfield.

The Liverpool vs Inter Milan Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match will be played at Anfield.

The Liverpool vs Inter Milan Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, March 9.

The Liverpool vs Inter Milan Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

The Liverpool vs Inter Milan Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

The live streaming for Liverpool vs Inter Milan Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Liv.

