Liverpool and Arsenal aim to strike first blood in the Premier League title race as last season's top two face off at Anfield after a summer of heavy spending. Manchester United's investment in a new forward line is yet to reap any reward, heaping the pressure on Ruben Amorim to deliver when Burnley visit Old Trafford. However, it is West Ham's Graham Potter and Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo who have the shortest odds on being the first Premier League manager to be sacked ahead of their meeting at the City Ground.

We look at the major talking points ahead of this weekend's action:

Can Arsenal end Anfield hoodoo?

Liverpool and Arsenal are two of the only three sides, alongside Tottenham, to take maximum points so far but have done so in drastically different fashion.

The defending champions have survived rollercoaster rides against Bournemouth and 10-man Newcastle thanks to late winners.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is yet to strike the right balance as his side have conceded twice in each of their opening three games in the Community Shield and Premier League.

But the Reds are blessed with an array of attacking match-winners.

By contrast, Arsenal continue to build on their solid defensive foundations.

The Gunners are yet to concede this season and will hope their own new forward options can expose Liverpool's defensive deficiencies.

Viktor Gyokeres netted his first two Arsenal goals in the 5-0 thrashing of Leeds last weekend, while Eberechi Eze could make his debut.

Mikel Arteta's men have not lost against Liverpool, Manchester City, United, Chelsea or Tottenham for 22 games, stretching back to May 2023. However, Arsenal have not won at Anfield since 2012.

After splashing a combined £550 million ($741 million) in the transfer market to try and gain an upper hand, both clubs must show their worth on the field.

Amorim on the brink

United suffered the latest humilation of Amorim's reign with defeat to fourth-tier Grimsby in the League Cup on Wednesday.

A return of one point from two Premier League games is also not what the Portuguese needed after the Red Devils' worst campaign since being relegated in 1974 last season.

Despite spending £200 million on Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, United are yet to click as an attacking force.

Their only Premier League goal of the season so far was turned into his own net by Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz in last weekend's 1-1 draw, while Cunha and Mbeumo missed crucial penalties in the embarrassing defeat to Grimsby.

The visit of newly-promoted Burnley offers the perfect chance to rectify that record and improve on Amorim's paltry seven wins from 29 league games.

Anything other than victory and another change of management could be on the cards during the upcoming international break.

"I think something has to change," warned Amorim after United's first ever defeat to League Two opposition.

Potter's West Ham 'hurting'

West Ham are rooted to the foot of the table after shipping eight goals in comprehensive defeats to Sunderland and Chelsea.

After a 3-2 defeat to Wolves in the League Cup on Tuesday, captain Jarrod Bowen was involved in an angry exchange of words with travelling fans, which he later apologised for.

"Everyone is hurting, rightly so because we haven't had the results we'd like," said Hammers boss Potter, whose position is looking increasingly perilous.

The former Chelsea manager has won just five of his 22 games since taking charge in January.

Results have been the least of Forest boss Nuno's concerns as his future is tied to an internal power struggle.

The Portuguese coach said last week his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis has deteriorated rapidly.

The Athletic reported the root of the unrest is a clash between Nuno and new sporting director Edu, who Marinakis poached from Arsenal to much fanfare.

On the field, Forest have backed up their seventh-placed finish last season with four points from their opening two games.

