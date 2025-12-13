Football fans at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium found it hard to control their emotions as they witnessed Argentine icon Lionel Messi on the ground. He reached the venue minutes before 8 PM IST on Saturday. Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul were also there with him. The trio watched an exhibition match, an event that was part of Messi's GOAT Tour of India. Messi then stepped onto the ground and played football with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The football great saved a special gesture for his fans - Messi kicked a few footballs into the stands, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Football's Greatest Of All Time Lionel Messi in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/5z5gXCKbG9 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 13, 2025

Earlier in the day, graffiti of Messi was unveiled on a building ahead of the legend's visit to Mumbai as part of his tour.

The football legend, after the visits to Kolkata and Hyderabad, is set to arrive in Mumbai on Sunday. Delhi will be the last stop of Messi's tour on Monday.

In September, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed Messi's visit to India for the first time since 2011.

During his last visit, he played a friendly match with his Argentina team against Venezuela in Kolkata.

As part of his current tour, under-14 young football players from across the state will be selected by the Maharashtra Sports Department, and they will get the opportunity to practise with Messi on December 14.

Notably, Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour descended into chaos on Saturday after fans expressed disappointment when the Argentine legend left the event at Salt Lake Stadium much earlier than planned, leaving the crowd angry. The crowd also expressed its anger at VIPs and politicians, including West Bengal Sports Minister Arup Biswas, for hogging Messi's attention and not letting them catch a glimpse of the football legend.

Many fans who paid a hefty amount to watch Messi became furious and began throwing water bottles and chairs from the stands. The angry mob also entered the ground and tried to vandalise the tent and the goalpost.

(With ANI Inputs)