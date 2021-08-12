Story ProgressBack to home
Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain Package Includes Crypto Fan Tokens: Report
Football star Lionel Messi's financial package in his move to French club Paris Saint-Germain includes a payment in crypto currency fan tokens, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Argentine Messi left Spanish side Barcelona and signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with an option for a third year, on Tuesday. PSG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
