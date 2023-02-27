Kylian Mbappe scored a brace and Lionel Messi netted another as Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint Germain routed Marseille 3-0 at the Velodrome on Monday. Messi, who scored a brilliant stoppage-time free kick to secure all three points for PSG last week at home against Lille, got the internet talking with his majestic assist for Mbappe, who doubled his tally for the night with a fine finish. The World Cup winner fooled the Marseille backline with a perfect pass to Mbappe, who ended up scoring the 200th goal of his PSG career.

That assist from leo Messi pic.twitter.com/pfYSjlegJk — bivvvvv (@Bivvvvvvvvvvvvv) February 26, 2023

Here's how Twitter reacted:

If you want assist? Better call Messi pic.twitter.com/YZSZ3xiexp — #messi4ever (@siprve) February 26, 2023

Players that Messi gave the most assists at PSG



Mbappe - 17

Neymar - 7

Marquinhos - 2

Di Maria Verratti Kimpembe Soler - 1



56,66% of Messi Assists at PSG went to Mbappe pic.twitter.com/MdAYnXDrZ7 — Filipe (@filipexr7) February 26, 2023

Marseille had high hopes of beating their greatest foes and cutting the gap to the league leaders down to just two points, but Mbappe opened the scoring in lethal fashion in the 25th minute from a Lionel Messi assist.

Mbappe then returned the favour for Messi to double their lead at the Velodrome just four minutes later, and he then linked up with the Argentine to notch his second of the match 10 minutes into the second half and make it 3-0.

That took Mbappe to a double century of goals for PSG in just short of 250 appearances since signing from Monaco in 2017.

The 24-year-old therefore equals his former teammate Edinson Cavani as the club's record marksman.

The convincing win came after a stuttering run of form as PSG moved eight points clear at the top from second-placed Marseille, with Monaco and Lens a further two points behind them.

Monaco lost 3-0 at home to Nice earlier on Sunday.

(With AFP Inputs)

