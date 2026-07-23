Lionel Messi is currently back in Argentina after an exhausting FIFA World Cup 2026 that saw his team go down to Spain in the final. Throughout the marquee event, Messi time and again inspired Argentina to make a comeback when the chips were down. In the knockout stages, Argentina were stretched into extra time twice by Cape Verde (Round of 32) and Switzerland (quarter-final). In the Round of 16, Argentina trailed Egypt 2-0 before Messi's team mounted a comeback for the ages. The same happened in the semi-final against England, where Argentina trailed 1-0 until the 84th minute.

On Thursday, a social media claim went viral claiming Messi's left foot was insured for $900 million (approximately INR 8,700 crore). The claim is not new. Several reports have claimed that Messi's foot is insured against career-threatening injuries. Every year, he or his club pays the premium. However, for minor or temporary injuries, Messi would not receive any amount. For major injuries, he would be eligible to receive compensation.

While Messi's insurance amount is astronomical, he is not the first athlete to insure his legs. Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly had insurance worth Rs 1,300 crore for both legs, while David Beckham, at his prime, had insurance worth Rs 1,800 crore.

Lionel Messi arrived back in Argentina on Tuesday for a few days of rest following the World Cup final loss to Spain.

Messi's private jet landed near his hometown of Rosario from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at 6:27 a.m. Although many fans were waiting with signs and flags, he did not make a public appearance.

Supporters only caught a brief glimpse of the SUV that met Messi on the tarmac to transport him and his family to the private neighborhood of Funes, roughly 300 kilometers (185 miles) north of Buenos Aires.

The Argentina captain reportedly traveled with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three children, all of whom had accompanied him throughout the tournament in North America.

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