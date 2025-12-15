Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra revealed that he felt 'uneasy' about the manner in which legendary Argentina footballer Lionel Messi's India tour unfolded in the past couple of days. The tour started on a controversial note where the crowd was left fuming over mismanagement that led to the fans not catching a clear glimpse of the legendary footballer. While the events in Hyderabad and Mumbai went smoothly, politicians, celebrities and industrialists flocked to click pictures with Messi. Bindra took to social media to express his "quiet sadness" at the fact that millions were spent for "moments of proximity photographs and fleeting access" and added that the same money could have been spent to encourage sports in India and work on the grassroots levels.

"Lionel Messi is one of those rare athletes whose story transcends sport. His journey from a child fighting physical odds to a footballer who redefined excellence has moved millions across the world. As someone who has lived the life of an athlete, I hold profound respect and admiration for what he represents perseverance humility and an uncompromising pursuit of greatness," he posted on X.

"Yet as his recent visit to India unfolded parts of it felt chaotic and left me quietly uneasy. It compelled me to pause and reflect not in judgment but in genuine concern about what we were really trying to achieve. I fully understand the economics of sport. I understand commercial realities global branding and the magnetism of icons. I do not fault Messi in any way. He has earned every opportunity that comes his way and admiration for greatness is natural even beautiful."

"But admiration must also invite introspection. As a society are we building a culture of sport or are we simply celebrating individuals from afar. Millions were spent for moments of proximity photographs and fleeting access to a legend. And yes it is people's money earned honestly and theirs to spend as they choose. Still I can't help but feel a quiet sadness wondering what might have been possible if even a fraction of that energy and investment had been directed toward the foundations of sport in our country. Playgrounds where children can run freely. Coaches who can guide young talent," he added.