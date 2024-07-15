Argentina lifted their third major trophy in the span of as many years, beating Colombia in Sunday's Copa America final in Miami. Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the match in the 112th minute to win a record 16th Copa America for Argentina. There were tears before the celebrations though with Argentina captain Lionel Messi going off injured in the 66th minute. The final was also an emotional farewell for veteran winger Angel di Maria, who had earlier announced that he would retire from international duty after the tournament in the United States.

As Argentina were about to receive the trophy, Messi made a heartwarming gesture towards Di Maria and experienced defender Nicolas Otamendi.

Messi, who started his career during the same time as Di Maria and Otamendi, asked the duo to join him before he was about to lift the trophy.

A game of few chances, which had been marred by security and crowd issues, forcing a 82-minute delay, was decided by a quality finish from substitute Martinez -- who finished the tournament's top scorer with five goals.

For Colombia, whose only title came in the 2001 Copa America and who were unbeaten in 28 games, it was a disappointing night when little seemed to work for Nestor Lorenzo's team.

There was chaos around entry to the stadium for fans, with organisers blaming supporters for trying to enter without tickets while fans blamed the lack of an efficient entry system to the venue.

The scenes were alarming with some fans needing medical attention for heat exhaustion but after the decision to suddenly throw open the gates, with no checks on those entering, the situation was largely resolved and the game went ahead.

Di Maria, who had left the field for the last time in an Argentina shirt to huge applause, said the team's 'Triple Crown' achievement needed to be appreciated.

"It seems easy but it is very difficult. I know this because I experienced the other side for 10, 11 years as well. It's not easy to get to the finals and win them," he said.

