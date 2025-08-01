Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all time, is all set to mark his second appearance in India. As per reports, Messi is scheduled to fly to Mumbai in December this year. India might be a cricketing nation but the country also has millions of football fans, who will get a rare opportunity to see the Argentine maestro at the Wankhede Stadium. It has also been reported that Messi could be seen playing cricket on the occasion, that too against Indian cricket greats like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

"Messi will be at Wankhede Stadium on December 14. He is likely to play a cricket match, too, with former and current cricketers. The organisers will come up with a complete schedule once everything is finalised," a MCA source told the Indian Express.

Messi will reportedly visit three different cities -- Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi -- from December 13 to 15, during his India visit. It has been reported that in Kolkata, Messi will be felicitated at the iconic Eden Gardens.

As per the Times of India, Messi will also be a part of a football workshop for children and launch a football clinic in Kolkata during his visit. A seven-a-side tournament called the "GOAT CUP" will also be organised in his honour at the Eden Gardens.

Messi, 38 at present, remains an active player on the international circuit with Argentina but is playing club football in the United States of America, a retirement destination for marquee players. Messi, at present, plays for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami but is still hopeful of retaining the FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

The 8-time Ballon d'Or winner was pivotal in Argentina's FIFA World Cup success in Qatar three years ago. Though Messi's quality has reduced over the last couple of years, he still has what it takes to better some of the finest players in the world.

Messi was also expected to play a couple of games in Kerala with his national team, Argentina, in October this year. The plan was confirmed by Kerala's Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, after the state government reached an agreement with the Argentina Football Association (AFA) to host two games in the Indian state. But the plan has reportedly been shelved now.